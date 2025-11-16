D. Boral Capital Cuts Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target to $8.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Immunic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 279.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 415,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

