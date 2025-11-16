KBC Group NV Sells 400,334 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.62 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

