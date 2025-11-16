Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Itron by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Itron by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $70,800.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,962.76. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Baird R W cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

