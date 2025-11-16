Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 $TJUL

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJUL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.