Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 7,916 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.1%

IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

