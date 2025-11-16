Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 2,057 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

