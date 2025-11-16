Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys 28,518 Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 435.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,034 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 333.1% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 34.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

