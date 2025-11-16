Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 248.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 118.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Cross Research set a $53.00 price target on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

RAMP opened at $29.62 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

