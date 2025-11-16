Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 381,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,389% from the previous session’s volume of 25,599 shares.The stock last traded at $98.98 and had previously closed at $99.27.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18,756.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 449,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 446,969 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 615.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 107,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

