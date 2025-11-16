Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.0%

PBH stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

