Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.7625 and last traded at $15.7625. 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.8377.

Air China Trading Down 6.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.13.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air China Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

