Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 417,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,135,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Specifically, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,148,616.77. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 519,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,316.35. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

