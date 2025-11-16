Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 876.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut World Acceptance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $137.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $693.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $185.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $566,606.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,353.95. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,075.52. This represents a 89.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 351,453 shares of company stock worth $60,734,361 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.