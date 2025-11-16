Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 101,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 75,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

