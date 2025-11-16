Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Brady Corporation $BRC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 282.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,855.60. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $193,573.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 597,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,568,426.74. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,973 shares of company stock worth $2,299,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

