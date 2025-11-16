Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

