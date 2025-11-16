CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 6.10, with a volume of 971401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.06.
CyanConnode Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £21.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.40.
About CyanConnode
CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.
