Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Booking by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Booking by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,261.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,415.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

