Analysts Set Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) PT at $98.14

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.2857.

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -181.38 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,412,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 54.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

