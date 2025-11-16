71,522 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Acquired by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,309,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,864,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.35 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $464.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

