Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $131.19 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $131,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,341 shares of company stock worth $29,204,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $579.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.04. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

