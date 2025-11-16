Organigram (TSE:OGI) Insider Helen Martin Sells 12,848 Shares of Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Martin sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$31,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,511 shares in the company, valued at C$118,302.39. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Helen Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Helen Martin sold 9,152 shares of Organigram stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$20,592.00.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$282.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

Further Reading

