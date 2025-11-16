Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $4.35 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,487,000 after buying an additional 496,691 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,924,000 after purchasing an additional 932,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.