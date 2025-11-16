Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.85 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 200.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,826 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9%

DOC opened at $17.36 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently -2,440.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

