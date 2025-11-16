Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

