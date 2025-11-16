Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 172,211 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,211 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $90,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $96.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

