Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 77.0% during the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

