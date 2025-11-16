Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF $AVGV Stock Position Boosted by Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 422,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVGV opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.