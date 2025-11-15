American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. American Resources has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,389,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,349.60. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,564,818 shares of company stock worth $11,665,579 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AREC. D Boral Capital upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
