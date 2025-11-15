iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.7510, with a volume of 80576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $529.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZA. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

