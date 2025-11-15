San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 11,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 261,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of -1.09.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
