Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Jonathan Beatty Sells 3,072 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 9,356,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,420. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

