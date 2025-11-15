SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 18th

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 17th.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Down 17.3%

NASDAQ SMX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,919. SMX has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8,273.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

