Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($18.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NWBO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,632. The stock has a market cap of $369.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.56. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.