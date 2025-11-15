Scotiabank Upgrades Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to “Strong-Buy”

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

LLY stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,024.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $820.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

