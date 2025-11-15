BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) Releases Earnings Results

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

BGLC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,307. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioNexus Gene Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

