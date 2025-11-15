James Steiner Buys 119,050 Shares of Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) CFO James Steiner acquired 119,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,384,715 shares in the company, valued at $87,694,300. This represents a 2.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neptune Insurance Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:NP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.60. 123,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,618. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

Get Neptune Insurance alerts:

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NP shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neptune Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neptune Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Insurance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.