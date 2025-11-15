Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.0250, with a volume of 104954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 157.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth $60,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

