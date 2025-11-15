NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 986257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

