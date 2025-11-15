HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Price

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWAY. Northland Securities upped their target price on Brainsway from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWAY

Brainsway Price Performance

Brainsway stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Brainsway had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brainsway will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainsway

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brainsway by 25.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainsway by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brainsway by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainsway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brainsway

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.