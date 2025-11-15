Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Mollie Leoni Sells 15,485 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Mollie Leoni sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $173,122.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,575.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mollie Leoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Mollie Leoni sold 12,314 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $110,087.16.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,571. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 392.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 471.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

