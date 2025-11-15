GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells $912,600.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 596,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,154,808.10. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $944,400.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,008,300.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $908,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $508,339.39.

On Monday, September 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $412,534.84.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of GCT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 534,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.35. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 95.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

