Reviewing Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Galp Energia SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia SGPS 4.90% 18.31% 6.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Able Energy and Galp Energia SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Galp Energia SGPS 0 1 1 4 3.50

Volatility and Risk

Given Able Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Able Energy is more favorable than Galp Energia SGPS.

Able Energy has a beta of 12.7, indicating that its share price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia SGPS has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Galp Energia SGPS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia SGPS $22.54 billion 0.65 $1.13 billion $0.72 14.70

Galp Energia SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Summary

Galp Energia SGPS beats Able Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen, and biofuels; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

