Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,787,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 212,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 7.1%
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Mineral Exploration
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.