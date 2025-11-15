Comparing American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) and Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG)

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everus Construction Group and American Biltrite”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $3.49 billion 1.31 $143.42 million $3.53 25.49 American Biltrite $188.74 million 0.01 -$2.64 million ($229.80) -0.34

Analyst Recommendations

Everus Construction Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite. American Biltrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Everus Construction Group and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 0.00

Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus target price of $100.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Profitability

This table compares Everus Construction Group and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.18% 36.74% 12.59% American Biltrite -3.66% -28.92% -5.48%

Summary

Everus Construction Group beats American Biltrite on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

