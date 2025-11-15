Insider Selling: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $94,448.31 in Stock

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) EVP Sanjay Singh sold 18,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $94,448.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 455,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,711.33. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MannKind Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 3,460,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,386. MannKind Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on MNKD
Institutional Trading of MannKind
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MannKind
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.