WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $266.0050, with a volume of 64123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.18, for a total transaction of $200,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,320 shares in the company, valued at $840,557.60. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,662.44. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 142,074 shares of company stock valued at $32,430,050 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WESCO International by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

