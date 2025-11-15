Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Airship AI Price Performance

Airship AI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 757,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AISP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Airship AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airship AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 90.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Airship AI by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Airship AI by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

