Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 29.50 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 617.50. 306,268,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,957,504. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 490.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 652.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 597.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 699.60.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

