Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) vs. Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Financial Survey

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 52.98%. Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Codere Online Luxembourg”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.49 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -17.85 Codere Online Luxembourg $200.70 million 1.29 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Codere Online Luxembourg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.